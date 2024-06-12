ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ResilientStitch:WellbeingandConnectioninTextileArt英語版128ページFollowingonfromhertextilehitSlowStitch,authorClaireWellesley-Smithconsiderstheimportanceofconnectionandideasaroundwellbeingwhenusingtextilesforindividualsandcommunities.ResilientStitchcoverspracticalideasaround\"thinking-through-making,\"usingresonantmaterials,andextendingthelifeofpiecesusingtraditionalandnontraditionalmethods.ContemporarytextileartistsusingthesethemesintheirworkarefeaturedalongsidepersonalworkfromClaireandexamplesfromcommunity-basedtextileprojects.Resilientfabricsthatcanbemanipulated,stressed,withstandtension,andbemadeanewarerecommendedthroughoutthebook,aswellastechniquessuchaslayering,patching,reinforcing,re-stitching,andmending.Italsoprovidesideasfortheinclusionofeverydaymaterialsinyourwork.海外からの輸入品のため、細かい傷などがある場合があります。ご理解の上、ご購入ください。#vintage #手作り #ハンドメイド #クラフト #ステッチ #ビンテージ #刺し子
http://narcologia.ru/goods/browse668491.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/unusable499074.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stealth801976.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/browse668491.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/unusable499074.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stealth801976.html
Amazon | Resilient Stitch: Wellbeing and Connection in Textile Art ...
Resilient Stitch: Wellbeing and Connection in Textile Art | Wellesley ...
Amazon | Resilient Stitch: Wellbeing and Connection in Textile Art ...
Resilient Stitch: Wellbeing and Connection in Textile Art ...
Resilient Stitch
Resilient Stitch
Resilient Stitch | Mr X Stitch
Resilient Stitch | Mr X Stitch
Resilient Stitch: Wellbeing And Connection In Textile Art ...
Resilient Stitch — Claire Wellesley-Smith
Resilient Stitch by Claire Wellesley-Smith
Resilient Stitch
Resilient Stitch