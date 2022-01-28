  • こだわり検索
クリシュナムルティOne Thousand Suns: Krishnamurti
書籍名：（洋書クリシュナムルティ写真集）OneThousandSuns:KrishnamurtiatEighty-FiceandtheLastWalk*出版社名：APERTURE発売日‏:‎1995/4/1言語‏:‎英語ハードカバー‏:‎128ページISBN-10‏:‎0893816310ISBN-13‏:‎978-0893816315寸法‏:‎25.4x1.91x29.85cm*▶︎00年代購入-自宅本棚保管品です。ハードカバーで光沢ビニールコーティングのカバー紙にありがちな細かいスレや引っ掻き傷は多数あります（画像参照）。中面は書き込み・折れ等なくとてもきれいです。90年代の古本ということをご理解の上ご検討ください。#クリシュナムルティ#Krishnamurti#OneThousandSuns
