Book of Drastic Resolutions–Volume Prax

「BookofDrasticResolutions–VolumePrax」StephenMartinブック・オブ・ドラスティック・レゾリューションズ『プラックス』の書。洋書（英語）になります。入手困難な貴重な一冊です。【状態】表紙や角に少し擦れ、ヨレ、折れ目、ホチキスにサビ、ヤケや黄ばみあり。ご覧になって頂くのには全く問題ない状態だと思います。中古本にご理解頂ける方よろしくお願い致します。※追加１冊に付き100円割引させて頂きます。《《#blue洋書》》他にご希望の物が有れば、ご連絡お願い致します。#TRPG#ブック・オブ・ドラスティック・レゾリューションズ



