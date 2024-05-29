【美品・極上トーン】PRS Custom 24 10top Amber

- ホーム
2007年製のPaulreedsmithcustom24です。当時島村楽器にて購入し、大切に使用していました。（購入証書付）定価約65万程度だっと思います。SPEC:model:Custom2410top1stneck:widethinbody:(TOP)10TOPCurlyMaple(BACK)Mahogany10topの美しい木目とアンバーカラーが渋い一本です。光の当たり方によってさまざまな表情を見せてくれます。自然光を取り込んだ際は奥行きが感じられる美しいカラーリングです。使用に伴う打痕は少々ございますが、退色などもなく、良コンディションかと思います。目立つ箇所は写真にてご確認ください。またパーツ変更や調整にも費用をかけて育てた一本です。変更箇所：1：サウンドの向上・操作性を考慮し、トグル式に変更しています。トーンノブをプルすることでコイルタップ可能。シングルサウンドも出すことができます。こちらはボトムズアップギター様にグレードアップキットをお願いしています。（交換費用：約3万）２：ピックアップはHFS／VBからPRS57/08pickupのカバードタイプに交換しています。PAF系のヴィンテージトーンを狙ったサウンドで、さまざまなジャンルに対応しやすくなりました。ボリュームの追従性もよく、甘いクリーントーンで使用する際はジャズやソウルなどにも相性抜群でした。（交換費用：約5.5万）３：コントロールノブをPRS製ランプシェードタイプに交換しています。（交換費用：約4千円）4：先日PLEKに出しており、ネックの状態も良い状態、生音でも良く鳴るセッティングにしていただきました。Elixeroptiweb10-46ゲージでセットアップ。診断書も添付します（診断・調整費用：約2.5万）これらの交換の際に取り外したパーツは全て同梱させていただきますのでオリジナルに戻すことも可能です。付属品：・ハードケース・購入時の説明書、予備パーツ類・交換したオリジナルパーツ類（アッセンブリ・ピックアップ・ノブ）・Plekの診断書中古品のためご理解の上ご購入ください。ノークレームノーリターンにてお願いいたします。ご検討よろしくお願いいたします。
