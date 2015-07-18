ワンオフハンドルバー

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
種類···ハンドルバー対応車種メーカー···ハーレーダビッドソンハーレーショベルチョッパーに付けていました。違うバーを付けたので不用になった為、出品してします。スイッチ配線付きにて販売します。装着も簡単かと思います。
