3d Art: Blue Cat! 【3 d 絵画: ロシアン ブルーの猫】
3d Art: Blue Cat! 【3 d 絵画: ロシアン ブルーの猫】
ロシアのアーティストによるアート！フレームサイズ：20×15cm用紙サイズ：19.0×14.cmフォトフレーム：フック付きの木製フレーム。ダークブラウン色状態：新規素材：粘土、水彩。仕事について3Dペインティングアート！ロシアンブルーの猫にインスパイアされた驚くほど楽しいアートワーク！これは、3D粘土と水彩のタッチを使った非常に特別なテクニックです!オリジナルサイン入り作品。著者の伝記:ナタリア・シプキナ–1950年ロシア、モスクワ生まれ。ナタリアは受賞歴のある建築家であり、アーティストであり、モスクワからニューヨーク、東京まで世界中で活動しています。彼女はさまざまな日本のアートギャラリーで展示を行っており、コリスティックアートアワードの金賞を受賞しています。彼女はモスクワ芸術学校の絵画教授として働いていました！彼女のギャラリーへようこそ！#painting#print#russia#art#ロシア#art#tokyo#japan#copic#pen#watercolor#東京#日本#ペン#コピック#マンガ#鉛筆#水彩#無印良品#無印良品ペン#イラスト#スケッチブック#手作り#額縁#スケッチ#やまぐち#コミック#山口あきら#モスクワ#ペンテル#トンボ#ドラゴンフライ鉛筆#セーラー#プラチナ#ハッピー#ハッピーバースデー#かわいい#ギフト#プレゼント#お土産#ギフト#minnie#pluto#disney#donalduck#donald#goofy#pooh#ミッキー#ミニー#冥王星#ディズニー#ドナルドダック#ドナルド#間抜け#プーさん#clay#anpanman#doraemon#tv#粘土#プレイドー#アンパンマン#ドラえもん#vintage#retro#ビンテージ#レトロ#marvel#batman#dog#bulldog#animal#frenchbulldog#犬#ブルドッグ#動物#フレンチブルドッグ#shiba#芝#3d#nft#russianblue#bluecat#ロシアンブルー#blue
