WTAPS 59FIFTY CAP NEWERA
WTAPS 59FIFTY CAP NEWERA
ブランド名 ダブルタップス
特別価格 税込 9,062 円
○商品説明WTAPSダブルタップス　59FIFTYCAPNEWERAニューエラ　コラボ　CAPキャップ　BLACKNAVY○サイズ　78/3○カラーNAVYnavyネイビー（ブラックに近いネイビーです。）○状態目立つ傷や汚れはありません。しかし中古品です。神経質な方や完璧をお求めの方はご遠慮下さい。
