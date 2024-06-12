- ホーム
- vintage the dogfather snoop dogg #2027
膨大な商品の中から当店の商品をご覧していただきありがとうございます！主に90s〜00s・10sの商品を中心に出品させていただいています。#古着屋TAG⬆️を検索していただきますと他の商品を閲覧可能です！また当店ではフォロー割を実施しております。たったの2ステップ(¤̴̶̷̤̀ω¤̴̶̷̤́)①フォローする②コメント欄にフォローしたことを伝える以上になります。3,000円以下→100円引き3,000円以上→300円引き10,000円以上→500円引き上記の用にお値下げさせていただきます。また、まとめ買いでさらにお安く購入する事が可能です。その際はコメントにてお願い致します。リピーターの方は上記+100円引きさせて頂きます。----------------------------商品名vintagethedogfathersnoopdogg90sポイントDELTAタグvintageのドッグファザー。2XLはかなり希少かと。そしてconditionはほぼデッドストック状態。00年代物ですがかなり値段上がってきてますのでお早めに。古着は一期一会。今後出会うこともないでしょう！この機会にぜひ！状態中古ほぼデッドストック⚫サイズ2XL(着丈75cm、肩幅63cm、身幅63cm、袖丈21.5cm)ヴィンテージ(ビンテージ)、古着がお好きな方ぜひどうぞ！送料無料、即購入可能(^o^)最後まで閲覧頂きありがとうございました！
