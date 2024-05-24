Asterix and the Great Rescue【美品・SMS欧州版

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
AsterixandtheGreatRescue【中古美品・SMS欧州版】■商品説明AsterixandtheGreatRescueは、1993年にジェネシス/メガドライブ用に、1994年にゲームギアとマスターシステム用にセガがリリースしたビデオゲームです。初リリース日：1993年11月モード：シングルプレイヤーコンピュータゲーム開発元：セガ、コア・デザイン販売元：セガ、Tectoyプラットフォーム：セガ・マスターシステムジャンル：プラットフォーム・ゲーム、アクションゲーム、ストラテジーゲーム■商品状態・動作確認済・付属品：写真からご判断ください・商品状態：A（中古美品）■共通事項説明・出品物に関する共通説明はプロフィールの中に記載していますので、ご購入いただく前にぜひご確認ください。■出品一覧を見るには、下記のリンクからご覧ください#レアゲーム#レトロゲーム#海外版ゲーム#ゲーム正規品#プレミアソフト#kinjoinfo
