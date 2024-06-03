  • こだわり検索
Warmoth 3A Birdseye Neck \u0026 Sparkle Body
商品番号 Q88309440850
Warmoth 3A Birdseye Neck \u0026 Sparkle Body
ブランド名 フェンダー
特別価格 税込 38,360 円
在庫状況 あり

Warmoth3ABirdseyeNeckandFrankberrySparkleBodyご覧頂きありがとうございます。機材整理のため、出品します。Fender社のライセンスを有するWarmoth社のストラトです。Spec.Body:SwampAshNeck:BirdseyeMaple1PC,21FNeckProfiles：StandardThinNeckFinish:ClearGrossNutWidths42mmFingerboard:9.5\"RadiusFretSize:SS6230-VintageSmall(Stainless)FretsPickups:HandWound‘65x3Controls:5way-SW,Vol./Tone1(Neck)/Tone2(Mid\u0026Bridge).Bridge:GotohGE101TSTuner:GotohWeight:約3.6kgその他、仕様詳細についてご質問ある場合は遠慮なくご質問頂けると幸いです。よろしくお願いします。*ハードケースは撮影用の為、付属しません配送はプチプチで多重に包み、ダンボールにてしっかり梱包します。戻る
