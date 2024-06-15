PS4 Pro The Last of Us Limited edition

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
PlayStation4ProTheLastofUsPartIILimitedEdition※ソフトなしです。PS4Pro本体、コントローラー(未使用)、ケーブル類(未使用)のみになります。本体初期化済みです。写真3枚目のものが全てです。詳細は下記にてご確認ください。サブ機として購入しましたがほとんど使用していないため稼働時間200時間くらいかと思います。全体的に綺麗な状態ですが側面に薄いキズが入っていました。※写真6枚目ご確認ください。それ以外はとくに記載必要なダメージはなさそうです。できる限り綺麗にしましたが少なからず取りきれなかった埃等残っていますので気になる方は購入をお控えください。内容物：PlayStation4Pro本体(HDD容量：1TB)※オリジナルデザイン 型番CUHJ-10034以下の付属品は未使用になります。ワイヤレスコントローラー(DUALSHOCK4)※オリジナルデザインモノラルヘッドセット電源コードHDMIケーブルUSBケーブル印刷物一式購入店:ヨドバシラストオブアス
