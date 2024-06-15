Crystal Lake × Survive Said The Prophet

CrystalLake×SurviveSaidTheProphetの2018年に行われたECLIPSEツアーのスプリットCDですすでに廃盤となっています。サイン入りですので、貴重かと思われます。譲っていただいたままの状態です。一度も聞いていません。中古品ですのでコレクションレベルの品質をお求めの方はご遠慮ください。ご検討よろしくお願いします＜検索＞oneokrockHAWAIIAN6dustboxTrack'sSHANKハルカミライTOTALFATtheninthapollopizzaofdeathピザオブデスikkinotdeadtrustrecordsandymoricodylee時速36km銀杏BOYZ2_bandPKshampooCRYAMYKALMAボイガルtetosuprokiHue'shues東京少年倶楽部Suspended4thヤングオオハラオレンジスパイニクラブw.o.d.シャンプーズGLASGOWクリーミー creamy サニカー サニーカーウォッシュ04LimitedSazabysBACKLIFTENTHEVERLONGCOUNTRYYARDマキシマムザホルモンatAnytimeBLUEENCOUNTBUZZTHEBEARScoldrainDizzy SunfistELLEGARDENFACTFOMAREHi-standardtheHIATUSKUZIRAlocofrankMyHairisBadNorthern19ROTTENGRAFFTYSPARK!!SOUND!!SHOW!!UVERworldcoldrainCrossfaithCrystalLakeSiMONEOKROCKMYFIRSTSTORYacrowdofrebellionSurviveSaidTheProphetPaleduskNOISEMAKEREarthists.SableHillsMAKEMYDAYC-GATE他のサイトにも出しているため、早い者勝ちです



