her lip to Airy Volume Sleeve Dress
her lip to Airy Volume Sleeve Dress
ブランド名 スナイデル
herliptoのAiryVolumeSleeveDressワンピースです。とっも可愛いお色とシルエットが綺麗です。新品、試着のみですが、紙のタグは外して保管しています。お色は完売しているmintです。私の体型には似合わなかったので、お探しの方にぜひ。herliptoサイトよりSweet4月号掲載商品女性らしさが漂う優雅なデザインが目を惹くカシュクール風ドレス。微光沢のある柔らかく軽やかな素材を使用した春らしい一枚です。繊細なシャーリングディテールを肩と袖に配し、洗練されたカラーとボリューム感のあるバルーンスリーブがフェミニンなムードを演出してくれます。■カラー：Mint■サイズS[着丈：124.7/バスト：110.5/ウエスト(ゴム伸び分)：67(89)/肩幅：32.5/袖口：24](cm)※ウエストはゴムが入っているデザインとなります。■付属品：共布ベルト■素材表地：再生繊維(リヨセル)90%/ポリエステル10%裏地：綿100%
