ノーチェ Noche 3Pソファ

商品詳細
観覧ありがとうございます。■発送方法■大型商品の場合・梱包・発送たのメル便(メルカリシステム)・自社便配送(配送不可地域もあり)・その他■ノーチェNoche3Pソファ■中古品■仕様■ノーチェNoche3Pソファ幅178奥行78高さ82cm座高さ40cm■商品状態■中古品の為、キズ、汚れがあります。■商品のクリーニングについて■中古品は、基本的に、簡易清掃になります。・自社便での配送は、商品をご購入された日から配送を承っています。 ご希望な時間帯を選択することができます。・家具、家電等を安心価格にて販売しております。 商品は、美品、キズ、汚れが少ないものを取り揃えています。 ・直接取りに来ていただける方、大歓迎です。 当方、真岡市からの出品です。・沢山のお客様から良い評価をいただいております。 これからもお客様にご満足いただけるよう、努力してまいります。
