商品詳細
※新品未使用YesGoodMarket2023YGMMOBILESTRAPYGMオリジナルモバイルストラップオンラインショップで購入し、8月上旬に届きました。未使用品ですが、確認のため一度開封しております。ご理解いただける方のみ購入よろしくお願いいたします。\u003c商品説明\u003eYGMオリジナルモバイルストラップ長さ調整可能サイズショルダー~126cm幅（紐）1cmカラー···レッドスタイリスト私物ennoybeams1LDKcreek在原みゆ紀EPOCHalwaythmin-nanoミンナノ
未使用Yes Good Market 2023 YGM MOBILE STRAP
