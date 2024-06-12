  • こだわり検索
THE ROHE Project K Swiss the apartment
THE ROHE Project K Swiss the apartment
ポロラルフローレン
税込 18,350 円
吉祥寺アパートメントで店頭のみで完売した貴重なネイビーカラーです。2回着用しました。THEROHEPROJECT（ローエプロジェクト）・ロングビルタイプ・ヴィンテージPOLOでお馴染みのKSWISSパッチ・タオル地の白汗止め・MADEINUSA・バックアジャスターでサイズ調整可能（作りも深めなので頭が大きい方でも被れる仕様だと思います。調整可能なものですのでどの長さで測るべきかがわからないため内回りの寸法計測はお断りします。）人気のロングビルタイプでヴィンテージPOLOでお馴染みのKSWISSパッチがフロントに入ります。POLOやノースがお好きな方、ヴィンテージギアファンにもオススメです！#ysm23#theapartment#growaround#fivestar#hatclub#sixtysix#aimeleondoreポロRRLダブルアールエル　ralphlaurensnowbeachポロスポーツrl92rl9319921993ヴィンテージポロLOLIFESCOOKIECIRCLESKIrl2000ポロカントリーcountryゴアテックス,スタブリッジ、オーバルロゴ、オーバルM、ヴィンテージモンベルstabridgelongbillspoonbillGoretexstabridgehotstyleanorakスカノラック　SSTallconditionsutopianProjectsカラー···ブルー
