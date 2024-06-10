Epiphone TAK Matsumoto DC Custom Ebony

- ホーム
商品詳細
エピフォンTAKDC・改造点ブラックのピックアップカバーを増設。ピックアップはオリジナルのバーストバッカーから変更無し。・状態やや傷あり・使用環境新品購入後、室内使用のみ。・スペックフロントピックアップ:GibsonBurstbucker#2リアピックアップ:GibsonBurstbucker#3・その他ハードケース、認定証付きB'z松本孝弘Gibsonギブソンタイプ···レスポールタイプシリーズ···Gibsonボディタイプ···ソリッド
