Epiphone TAK Matsumoto DC Custom Ebony
エピフォンTAKDC・改造点ブラックのピックアップカバーを増設。ピックアップはオリジナルのバーストバッカーから変更無し。・状態やや傷あり・使用環境新品購入後、室内使用のみ。・スペックフロントピックアップ:GibsonBurstbucker#2リアピックアップ:GibsonBurstbucker#3・その他ハードケース、認定証付きB'z松本孝弘Gibsonギブソンタイプ···レスポールタイプシリーズ···Gibsonボディタイプ···ソリッド
