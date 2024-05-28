  • こだわり検索
HYSTERIC ビーニー Y2K ミニ grotto toque 型 E407
HYSTERIC ビーニー Y2K ミニ grotto toque 型 E407
ブランド名 ヒステリックグラマー
特別価格 税込 2,775 円
.価格交渉はフォロー後にコメントお待ちしてます!☺︎【AllItem/取扱商品】☞#古着ハウスオールアイテムコレクション【Comment】arc'teryxgrottotoqueパターンに似ているHystericminiよりスモールビーニー.窮屈さは無くハードコアなパターンも○落ち着きのある配色がハイエンドなビーニー☺︎【information】サファリハットやバケットハットバケハブーニーハット、ベルハットクラッシャーハットの様なサンハットペーパーハットストローハット、CA4LAカシラやニューエラneweraNewYorkHatニューヨークハットの様なデイリーユースしやすい型、ロングビルブランドロゴビッグロゴサンバイザートークビーニークロシェ鍵編みハットジェットキャップ5パネルキャップからベースボールキャップ6パネルキャップ、メッシュキャップなど、スト系。ベレー帽ハンチングキャスケットkangolカンゴール系好きにも○【Size】縦　46~62cm高さ　21cm【Material】コットン系【Color】モノトーン【Condition】good※古着の特性上、全てのコンディション記載は難しく、出品物は全てUSEDですので、古着慣れしていない方のご購入はお控え下さい。【Category】#古着ハウスアクセサリー【About】古着USED#古着ハウスでは、madeinUSAアメリカ製USA製を初め、玄人好みのFranceフランス製ITALYイタリア製ヨーロッパEUROユーロなどの数年前に購入した旅行先や中目黒下北沢代官山表参道などの古着屋で購入したアイテムetc...多数出品中です。
