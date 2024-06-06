  • こだわり検索
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMATimeandPlaceinNordicCuisine英語版ノーマ中古品を海外で購入しました。自宅で保管しており、表紙の傷や全体的に若干のヘタレ等はあります。神経質な方は恐れ入りますが、ご遠慮ください。内容：シェフのレネ・レゼピとコペンハーゲンにある彼の革新的なレストラン“ノーマ”に隠された料理哲学と独創性に迫った本である。ノーマのあらゆる側面とその料理の秘密が明らかにされている。撮り下ろし写真つきのレシピを90種類以上紹介すると同時に、レゼピによる季節の北欧料理の新たな発見と、彼がどのようにしてそれを世界に通じる料理へと変身させたのか、またシェフとしてのレネ・レゼピの進化が語られる。グルマン世界料理本大賞2010世界のベスト出版社賞受賞。**********************************************尚、商品発送後のキャンセル、返品は一切不可でお願いします。
