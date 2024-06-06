ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
NOMATimeandPlaceinNordicCuisine英語版ノーマ中古品を海外で購入しました。自宅で保管しており、表紙の傷や全体的に若干のヘタレ等はあります。神経質な方は恐れ入りますが、ご遠慮ください。内容：シェフのレネ・レゼピとコペンハーゲンにある彼の革新的なレストラン“ノーマ”に隠された料理哲学と独創性に迫った本である。ノーマのあらゆる側面とその料理の秘密が明らかにされている。撮り下ろし写真つきのレシピを90種類以上紹介すると同時に、レゼピによる季節の北欧料理の新たな発見と、彼がどのようにしてそれを世界に通じる料理へと変身させたのか、またシェフとしてのレネ・レゼピの進化が語られる。グルマン世界料理本大賞2010世界のベスト出版社賞受賞。**********************************************尚、商品発送後のキャンセル、返品は一切不可でお願いします。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cowpox664539.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/subtropical547301.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/interconnect45770.html
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cowpox664539.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/subtropical547301.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/interconnect45770.html
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine
NOMA Time and Place in Nordic Cuisine