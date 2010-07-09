  • こだわり検索
Single ear Headphones for DJs
Single ear Headphones for DJs
ブランド名 ソニー
cautionAsimilarproducthasbeenabusedbyafraudulentsite.Pricecannotbereduced.Imodifyandsellheadphones.AllsolderingisdonewithsilversolderSingleearheadphonesforDJswereoftenusedbybignameDJslikeLarryLevan,Frankieknuckles,andDannyKrivit.ModifiedSONYMDR-Z700.TheLEDlightsupaccordingtothesound.LEDisredandvisibleinthedark.Allcablesandplugsarenew.Pleasedonotuseitforapoweramplifier,aguitaramplifieroramicamplifierasitisforDJmixeruseonly.IhavesoldheadphonesoverseasonBuyeeandFromJapaninthepast.Confirmationvideohttps://www.youtube.com/shorts/zWVfG9uj0ichttps://youtube.com/shorts/BFx5ZMY2pSo?feature=shareCDJTURNTABLEDJMIXERDJHEADPHONESSONYPIONEERDJTECHNICSUrei1620BozakRANEVESTAXRODECHOUSEJAZZGARAGELOLIPOPCALIFORNIASTYLE
