- yesterday's child the doll collection
商品詳細
「yesterday'schildthedollcollection」です。こちらはクリサリスコレクションではないですが、チルドレンズ・ライフ（PaintboxPoppet's）と似ているので一緒に飾っていました。増え過ぎたコレクション整理のため出品いたします。●海外から取り寄せたものです。●付属品は写真にあるものが全てです。●大きなダメージは記載しますが、カケなど気付かないこともあります。状態は写真をご確認ください。●箱には経年劣化でダメージがあるものがございます。●大切に日の当たらないガラスケースの中で保管していましたが、人手に渡ったUSED品にご理解のある方のみご検討ください。他にもクリサリスコレクションを多数出品しております。複数購入で送料分お値下げできますので、事前にコメント欄からご質問ください。注意事項を記載していますので、お手数ですがご購入前に自己紹介をご一読くださいませ。
