【タイムセール】ビンテージワークス DH5669

【タイムセール（期間未定）】素材···本革カラー···ブラックアメカジを楽しんでいた時に購入しました。今はアウトドアに凝ってしまいこのベルトも着用しなくなりましたので、お好きな方にお譲りします。数回使用しましたがvintageworksのベルトはここからが始まりです。使い込んで貴方なりの一本を作って下さい。DH5669FLANNEL(BLACK)定価¥21,000size＝35inch/89㎝
