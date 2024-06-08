VERSACE ビギー レザーベルト

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
去年の4月頃に銀座並木店で購入ギャランティ有り系統が変わり使用頻度が低いので出品します全長：101.5cmベルト穴：*76cm、*78.5cm、*81cm、83.5cm、86cm、88.5cm、91cm平置きで素人採寸ですあくまでも参考程度にお考えください*サイズが合わなかったのでベルト穴を3つほどお直しに出して追加したのでウエスト細い方でも使っていただけます専用の巾着袋と一緒に梱包します商品の状態は写真にてご確認ください唯一使用感のある部分のみアップの写真を後ろに3枚追加してますそれ以外はかなり綺麗な状態です#versace#gianniversace#ベルト#ヴェルサーチェ#ビギー#メデューサ
