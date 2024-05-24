SONY PlayStation4 Pro CUH-7200BB02　SSD換装

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
去年の夏にメルカリで美品を購入してから忙しくてあんまり使用してません。SSDに換装済みです。純正コントローラーは今年の春に新品で購入しました。写真の物以外には純正付属品と箱があります。希望があれば箱と付属品は付けます。初期化前に動作確認済みです。SONYPlayStation4ProCUH-7200BB02color:WHITEゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4Proポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプソニー SONY SonyPS4PROps4pro#ソニー#SONY
