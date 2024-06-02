  • こだわり検索
Wii本体＋リモコン2＋ソフト3
商品番号 G22269620610
商品名

Wii本体＋リモコン2＋ソフト3
ブランド名 ニンテンドー
特別価格 税込 2,301 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

Wii本体は神機と呼ばれる品番だと思われます。三色ケーブルを繋げられるテレビをお持ちであれば、すぐに遊べます。【商品内容】・Wii本体箱無し・リモコン2つ・センサーバー・ケーブル・ゲームソフト3スーパーマリオ大乱闘スマッシュブラザースwiifitplus動作確認済みです。
