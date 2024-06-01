  • こだわり検索
MAC RUN DOG
商品番号 J56404583909
商品名

MAC RUN DOG
ブランド名 Jvital
特別価格 税込 6,384 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

#MAC#RUNDOG#8-STYLE#ELPHONSOLAMMACのRUNDOGフィギュアです。未開封の箱に入っています。●サイズ：縦20cm横18cm奥行き15cm●付属品：片手●状態：室内にて箱のまま飾っていました。新品未開封の公式商品です。日焼けや汚れなどはありません。美品ですが、使用感が気になる方は写真でご確認ください。●その他、注意事項：その他の商品をおまとめご購入をお考えの方は、同梱発送による送料差額分値引きしますので、ご購入前にコメントをください。よろしくお願いいたします。
