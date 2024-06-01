- ホーム
- MAC RUN DOG
商品詳細
#MAC#RUNDOG#8-STYLE#ELPHONSOLAMMACのRUNDOGフィギュアです。未開封の箱に入っています。●サイズ：縦20cm横18cm奥行き15cm●付属品：片手●状態：室内にて箱のまま飾っていました。新品未開封の公式商品です。日焼けや汚れなどはありません。美品ですが、使用感が気になる方は写真でご確認ください。●その他、注意事項：その他の商品をおまとめご購入をお考えの方は、同梱発送による送料差額分値引きしますので、ご購入前にコメントをください。よろしくお願いいたします。
