■DAISY LIN Grace Pearl Strap☆ほぼ新品☆
商品番号 V93335400547
商品名

■DAISY LIN Grace Pearl Strap☆ほぼ新品☆
ブランド名 デイジーリンフォクシー
特別価格 税込 5,145 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

「DAISYLINGracePearlStrap　(PearlWhite)」です。着こなしがシンプルになる季節。パールストラップで煌めきをトッピングネックレスとしてのアレンジもおすすめ●手持ちのバッグにつけるだけでエレガントにバージョンアップ！ミスリンはネックレスとしても愛用●GracePearlStrapがラインストーンのアレンジで再登場●今までより伸びにくいワイヤーを使用し実用面も向上気持ちのいい陽気、ファッションはどんどん軽やかに。シンプルなスタイリングが増える季節、バッグにプラスするだけで着こなしが華やぐ\"GracePearlStrapII\"が登場。完売していた\"GracePearlStrap\"をバージョンアップ、パールとシルバーパーツのつなぎ目にラインストーンの煌めきをプラス。よりリッチで印象的な存在感を放ちます。ミスリンは、ストラップをネックレスとしても愛用。巻き方で自在にアレンジができ、パーティーやディナーなど、着席の装いに華を添えたい時にも活躍します。従来よりも伸びにくいワイヤーを使用し、実用面も向上。ちょっとそこまでのお出かけスタイルのブラッシュアップに、ドレスアップのさり気ないアクセントに。ひとつあると、着こなしのアレンジの幅が広がります。※オンラインからの抜粋＊試着程度使用のほぼ新品です。＊ベルトにもミスリンの様にネックレスにも、途中に施されたラインストーンが、とても上品な高級感のあるストラップです。＊やはりFOXEYのストラップです。他にはないパール×ラインストーンです。＊販売されて直ぐに完売になりました。また増産されております。＊当方長かったので、フォクシーにて調整修理しようかと思っておりますが、どなたかお気に召して頂けたら、お譲りしようと思い出品しました。＊付いていた全てそのままお渡しします。＊商品代金に送料(￥1,100）と代引き手数料（￥660）もかかり、合計￥１４、９６０購入しております。販売定価より安く出品しております。＊ネコポスにて発送致しますので、ポスト投函確認反映後…
