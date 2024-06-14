converse cons × nike zoom air

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
こちらで譲っていただきましたがサイズが合わないため、お譲りします。NEWCONSONESTARCCSLIPWITHNIKEZOOMAIR（新品コンズワンスターCCスリップナイキ社ズームエア仕様）【カラー】ネイビーのスウェード 【詳細】NEWCONSONESTARCCSLIPWITHNIKEZOOMAIR（コンズワンスターCCスリップナイキ社ズームエア仕様）です。左右踵部分に☆が施されている海外限定のカタチとなり日本では未発売の1足になります。インソールには軽量．吸収性に優れているNIKE社ZOOMAIRを採用。MADEINCHINA。サイズ表記23.5ですが、親指２つ分あまりました。参考に靴の裏を測ったところ、26cmほどあります。ご質問あればどうぞ。
