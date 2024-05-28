クラーク・リトル Clark Little Shorebreak 洋書 写真集

クラークリトルの写真集です。カバー付き数量限定素敵な表紙なので、飾ってインテリアとしても。贈りものなどにもおすすめします。美しい波の数々は見ているだけで癒されます。ご検討をよろしくお願いいたします。ハードカバー 158ページ撮影:ClarkLittle出版社:‪JoniDesign,2014‬



