ps3 ソフト　まとめ売り　動作確認
商品番号 C46624084986
商品名

ブランド名 Csmall
特別価格 税込 3,288 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


商品詳細

動作確認しています。基本的には美品ですが龍が如く維新のパッケージに少し痛みあります。神様と運命覚醒のクロステーゼも限定版です。こちらのサウンドトラックは新品未開封です。
