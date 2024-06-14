The Beatles White Album ホワイトアルバム （スーパーデラ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
TheBeatlesザ・ビートルズTheBeatles(WhiteAlbum)SuperDeluxeEditionザ・ビートルズ(ホワイト・アルバム)(スーパー・デラックス・エディション)(限定盤)(6SHM-CD+Blu-ray)定価:￥19500●昨年リリースされ世界中に大きな反響を巻き起こした『サージェント・ペパーズ・ロンリー・ハーツ・クラブ・バンド』に続き、今年は1968年11月22日に発表された『ザ・ビートルズ(ホワイト・アルバム)』の50周年記念エディションが、6CD+Blu-rayのスーパー・デラックス盤で登場!●各メンバーの尽きぬクリエイティヴィティがLP2枚にたっぷりと詰め込まれたアルバムは、そのセンスたっぷりのメロディや多様な音楽性、ロックのダイナミズムに溢れる演奏など、近年特に評価と人気が高まっている作品です。●シリアル・ナンバー入りボックス仕様。164頁のハードカバー・ブックレットには貴重な未発表写真も満載。●日本盤のみSHM-CD仕様/解説・歌詞対訳付●6SHM-CD+1Blu-ray#THEBEATLES#THE_BEATLES#BEATLES#Beatles#ビートルズ#ザ・ビートルズ#CD・DVD#Blu#ブルーレイ#Special#Super#Deluxe#スペシャル#スーパーデラックス#Revolver#リボルバー#SGT.PEPPERS#Sgt._Peppers#サージェント・ペパーズ#サージェント#ペパーズ#WHITEALBUM#White_Album#ホワイトアルバム#ABBEYROAD#Abbey_Road#アビイロード#LETITBE#Let_It_BeAmazonで新品で購入し、１度ずつ通読再生したのみです。同時出品の他のアルバム（スーパーデラックス）とのまとめ買いも歓迎致します。
