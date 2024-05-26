- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- タレントグッズ
- >
- ミュージシャン
- >
- エレファントカシマシ 2001年 カレンダー ポスター②
商品詳細
2001年のカレンダー7枚綴りの中の1枚です。B2サイズポスター用ファイルに入れて保管しておりました。下の方に僅かにダメージがあります。気になる方はご遠慮ください。エレカシ 宮本浩次
