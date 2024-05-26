  • こだわり検索
エレファントカシマシ 2001年　カレンダー ポスター②
エレファントカシマシ 2001年　カレンダー ポスター②
ブランド名 Wswirl
特別価格 税込 5,060 円
2001年のカレンダー7枚綴りの中の1枚です。B2サイズポスター用ファイルに入れて保管しておりました。下の方に僅かにダメージがあります。気になる方はご遠慮ください。エレカシ　宮本浩次
