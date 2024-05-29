ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
いただきものですが、使用しない為出品しましたサイズ ヨコ28cm タテ18cm マチ6～12cm ハンドル高5.5cm ショルダー高69cm（最大）可変式 内ポケット： ファスナーポケット×1 フリーポケット×1 底のファスナーを開くと、マチが倍増する機能付き 写真8枚目に、接着剤のような茶色い汚れ、10.11.12枚目に極小の点のような汚れかありますご理解いただいてからのご購入お願い致します簡易包装で郵送致します
http://narcologia.ru/goods/hesitantly848484.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/procurement49833.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/encourage260072.html
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
http://narcologia.ru/goods/hesitantly848484.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/procurement49833.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/encourage260072.html
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック
マザーハウス バック