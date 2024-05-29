  • こだわり検索
マザーハウス　バック
商品番号 S96677075659
商品名

マザーハウス　バック
ブランド名 マザーハウス
特別価格 税込 3,268 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


いただきものですが、使用しない為出品しましたサイズ　ヨコ28cm　タテ18cm　マチ6～12cm　ハンドル高5.5cm　ショルダー高69cm（最大）可変式　　内ポケット：　　ファスナーポケット×1　　フリーポケット×1　底のファスナーを開くと、マチが倍増する機能付き　　　写真8枚目に、接着剤のような茶色い汚れ、10.11.12枚目に極小の点のような汚れかありますご理解いただいてからのご購入お願い致します簡易包装で郵送致します
マザーハウス　バック

