美品 PRS SE Custom 24 30th Anniversary

ポールリードスミス/PaulReedSmithSECustom24withBirdsInlay\u0026BeveledTop/30thAnniversaryBrownQuiltMapleエレキギター限定色ブラウンのキルトメイプルトップがなかなか美しいモデルです。30周年記念モデルで12フレット上のポジションインレイの鳥が2羽になっています。カラーも限定色の様でなかなか見かけない希少色です。打痕や汚れの無い美品です。希少モデルなのでコレクション目的で飾っていましたので、試奏程度でしか弾いていません。フレットもほとんど減っていません。ネックはストレート、トラスロッドは余裕有ります。ポッド類のガリ有りません。ビビリや音づまりも有りません。ギグバックも汚れやスレのない良好な状態です。ギター用の段ボールで発送致します。ヤマト180サイズで千葉県より発送します。Body:MahoganywithMapleTopNumberofFrets:24ScaleLength:25\"NeckWood:MapleFretboardWood:RosewoodNeckShape:WideThinFretboardInlays:BirdsHardware/ElectronicsBridge:PRSDesignedTremoloTuners:PRSDesignedTunersHardwareType:NickelTreblePickup:85/15“S”BassPickup:85/15“S”Switching:VolumeandToneControlwith3-WayTogglePickupSelector
