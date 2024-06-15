  • こだわり検索
スラドキー ベルト スタッズ shantii ムラジュン SLADKY
スラドキー ベルト スタッズ shantii ムラジュン SLADKY
シャンティ
SLADKYのスタッズベルトになります。購入は１０年以上前のものになるかと思います。当時ムラジュンさんが頻繁に使用されていた茶✖️金になります。定価36750円。それなりに使用していたので写真で判断して頂きたいです。元々高額ですので、お得かと思います。希少です。昔のものですがまだまだ使用できます。神経質な方の購入はお控えください。疑問などは必ず質問頂き必ずNC、NRでお願い致します。
