商品詳細
レンタルアップ商品です。1ー18巻になります。全巻セットです。即購入可能。動作確認済み。送料無料。バラ売り不可。発送の際はディスクジャケットのみになります。ディスクは不織布ケースに入れてになります。他のDVD1タイトルと同時購入で100円引きさせていただきますのでコメント下さいませ。
麗 花萌ゆる8人の皇子たち 1ー18巻 DVD 全巻
