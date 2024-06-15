Stephen Shore / uncommon places

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
StephenShoreuncommonplaces50unpublishedphotographs1973-1978ハードカバー中古ほとんど開いていないので、中ページに折れや目立った汚れは見当たりませんが、多少紙やけはあります。引越しが多かったので、表紙には少し汚れ（黒ずみ）が出ています。ご了承頂ける方にお取引きしていただけたらと思います。（写真をご確認ください）即決していただける場合は、少額ではございますが、お値引きさせていただきます。ご質問のある方は、コメントをお願いいたします。ありがとうございます。
