O.M.A レムコ-ルハス S,M,L,XL
O.M.A レムコ-ルハス S,M,L,XL
10年以上前に新品で購入したワンオ-ナ品です。数回見た程度ですので個人的には美品と思いますが一度人の手に渡ったものですのでご理解いただける方にご検討いただけると幸いです。プチプチで包み防水対策をして段ボール箱に入れて送付致します。
