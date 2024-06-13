墨　古墨　和墨　５挺

- ホーム
書道・習字用品...墨呉竹墨 萬葉 縦約１７cm 横約4cm厚み約１、６cm重さ約１４６㌘少し使っています。紅入りへちま墨 縦約１６、５cm 横約３、５cm厚み約１cm 重さ約６６㌘ 少し使っています一心堂 古墨 縦約１０cm横約２、７cm厚み約１、１cm重さ約３８㌘少し使っています。精華堂 松鳳 縦約８、５cm横約２、８cm厚み約１、３cm重さ約３６㌘ 使っています。呉竹 智印呉竹 縦約９、３cm横約２、５cm厚み約１、２cm重さ約３4㌘ 新品古い和墨５挺です。
