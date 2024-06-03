- ホーム
- Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用
ポップフィルターとリフレクションフィルターを組み合わせた商品となります。レコーディングでボーカルの吹きノイズや部屋の反響音を軽減します。コンデンサーマイクで特に有効です。購入したもののマイクのサイズが合わなかったり設置場所の問題などもあり出品させて頂く事となりました。状態に関しては美品かと思われます。写真にてご確認下さい。歌ってみたには必須かと思われます。
