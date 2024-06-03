  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用
商品番号 M64735782528
商品名

Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用
ブランド名 Mswirl
特別価格 税込 1,600 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ポップフィルターとリフレクションフィルターを組み合わせた商品となります。レコーディングでボーカルの吹きノイズや部屋の反響音を軽減します。コンデンサーマイクで特に有効です。購入したもののマイクのサイズが合わなかったり設置場所の問題などもあり出品させて頂く事となりました。状態に関しては美品かと思われます。写真にてご確認下さい。歌ってみたには必須かと思われます。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/competitive150781.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton904761.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/procurement423933.html Nobsound PF8 プロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron PF8 PROプロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Nobsound PF8 プロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron PF8 PROプロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Nobsound PF8 プロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Nobsound PF8 プロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron-スタジオ用pf8音響フィルター,スクリーンマイク,デスクトップ ...
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron PF8 PROプロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron pf8proプロフェッショナルスタジオマイクスクリーンノイズ ...
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron PF8 PROプロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron PF8 PROプロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイク ...
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron-シンプルなスタジオマイク,スクリーン,音響フィルター,録音 ...
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron pf7アコースティックマイクスクリーン録音マイクアクセサリー ...
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron PF8 PROプロフェッショナル シンプル スタジオ マイクスクリーン 音響 フィルター デスクトップ 録音用ウインドスクリーン
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用Alctron-スタジオ用pf8音響フィルター,スクリーンマイク,デスクトップ ...
Alctron PF8 マイクスクリーン 録音用

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru