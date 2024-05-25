  • こだわり検索
Arpege story ロゴTシャツ(JEDORS) チャコールグレー S
商品番号 V87274040946
商品名

Arpege story ロゴTシャツ(JEDORS) チャコールグレー S
ブランド名 アルページュストーリー
特別価格 税込 1,575 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）カラー···グレー袖丈···半袖季節感···夏ArpegestoryロゴTシャツ(JEDORS)カラー：チャコールグレーサイズ：S2回使用Sサイズのショート丈の方です。出品前によく確認するようにしていますが、自宅保管の中古品です。些細な見逃しあるかもしれませんので、近くでよく見なければわからないようなものまで気になる方はご遠慮下さい。自己紹介必ずお読み下さいm(__)m#ショートTシャツ#ショート丈Tシャツ#ショート丈
