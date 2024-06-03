  • こだわり検索
epine embroidery tee white エピヌロゴTシャツ
商品番号 M88186791978
商品名

epine embroidery tee white エピヌロゴTシャツ
ブランド名 エピヌ
特別価格 税込 1,620 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

新品未使用のエピヌのロゴ入りホワイトTシャツです。パンツにもスカートにも合う着回しやすいデザインです。ワンポイントがブラック刺繍なのでどんなお洋服にも合わせやすいです。シアーインナーを合わせれば秋まで長く着て頂けると思います！一度も着用せず保管しており、着用の機会がないので出品致しました。なるべく早めに売り切りたい為、お値下げしております。ご希望でしたらポストカードもお付けします。他サイトでも出品しているため、早い者勝ちとなります。身幅約46cm着丈約60cmプロフィールにある注意事項をお読み頂いてからのご購入をお願い致します。
