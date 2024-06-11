  • こだわり検索
新品 完売品 MELT THE LADY lace up corset tops
商品番号 V53901222712
商品名

新品 完売品 MELT THE LADY lace up corset tops
ブランド名 メルトザレディ
特別価格 税込 5,333 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

即購入OK  即日発送新品未使用ですが、⚠️タグ類（紙タグ、⚠️布のブランドタグ、⚠️布の洗濯タグと品質表示タグ）は付いておりませんので、ご了承の上ご購入くださいm(__)m※最後の一枚は実物の写真になります。#メルトザレディの出品一覧はこちらブランド：Melt the Lady​ メルトザレディカラー：blackサイズ：Fモデル身長：167/172cm　着用サイズ：FPRODUCTDETAIL■サイズ詳細サイズ着丈身幅ウエスト裾幅F38.5cm36cm58cm40cm■アイテム詳細本体ポリエステル95％ポリウレタン5％商品は自宅での保管となりますので、店頭で買うような完璧なお品ではありません。そのため神経質な方は購入しないようにお願い致します。コンパクトに折り畳んでお送りしますので、シワ等ご了承いただける方のみご購入お願い致します。
