新品 完売品 MELT THE LADY lace up corset tops

即購入OK 即日発送新品未使用ですが、⚠️タグ類（紙タグ、⚠️布のブランドタグ、⚠️布の洗濯タグと品質表示タグ）は付いておりませんので、ご了承の上ご購入くださいm(__)m※最後の一枚は実物の写真になります。#メルトザレディの出品一覧はこちらブランド：Melt the Lady メルトザレディカラー：blackサイズ：Fモデル身長：167/172cm 着用サイズ：FPRODUCTDETAIL■サイズ詳細サイズ着丈身幅ウエスト裾幅F38.5cm36cm58cm40cm■アイテム詳細本体ポリエステル95％ポリウレタン5％商品は自宅での保管となりますので、店頭で買うような完璧なお品ではありません。そのため神経質な方は購入しないようにお願い致します。コンパクトに折り畳んでお送りしますので、シワ等ご了承いただける方のみご購入お願い致します。
