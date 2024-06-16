PlayStation5 CFI-1100A01 エルデンリング付き

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
「PlayStation5CFI-1100A01」エルデンリングをプレイしたくて購入しましたが、早速クリアしたため、PS5用のエルデンリングソフトを付けて出品いたしますプレイ時間はトータルで約30時間ですめ目視で傷はありませんが、画像にてご確認ください※すり替え防止のため返品はお断りいたします#ゲーム#その他#ゲーム機本体#Other
