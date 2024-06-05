Switch 新品未使用

  • こだわり検索
商品番号 D86192676573
ブランド名 ニンテンドースイッチ
特別価格 税込 12,540 円
【新品未開封】購入時期　2023年9月23日に購入したばかりです。子供に買いましたが、まだ早いという事で出品しました。しかし、子供が開けようとしてしまって、2枚目のように破れています。破れただけで、開封はしておりません。NintendoSwitchNINTENDOSWITCHJOY-CONネオンブルー/ネオンレッドHAD-S-KABAHcolor:ネオンブルー/ネオンレッドゲーム機本体種類:NintendoSwitchポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ新品未使用品ですが、万が一初期不良の際はメーカー様にお問い合わせの上お手続き下さいますようお願いしますすり替え防止のため、返品は及び購入後のキャンセルは一切お受け出来ません。#任天堂#Nintendo#スウィッチ#switch
