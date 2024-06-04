  • こだわり検索
仙人掌 from MONJU / Be In One's Element
仙人掌 from MONJU / Be In One's Element
CREATIVEPLATFORM×DOGEARRECORDSによる仙人掌プロジェクトからのフルアルバム!!一般流通が一切される事の無いスペシャルな1枚!!客演にBES,MESSら参加、16FLIP,GRADISNICEらがビートを提供!!間違いのない2013クラシック!!1.BeInOne'sElement2.WatchYourStep3.漂流仙人掌4.DawnDaDirty5.StandAloneFeat.BES,MESS6.BattleReport7.ShitDammMotherfuckerFeat.Mr.PUG,ISSUGI8.Needmed9.ThinkAboutFeat.KIDFRESINO,Sugbabe10.ANSWER(REMIX)11.BIOE~Outro~12.Finale/2U4U
