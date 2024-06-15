Georgia O'Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ジョージア・オキーフオキーフ画集「花」大型版GeorgiaO'KeeffeOneHundredFlowers大判 ハードカバー発行 1998発行者 Bernes\u0026NobleBooks定価 100＄縦 約42㎝横 約35.5㎝厚さ 約3cm【商品説明】OneHundredFlowersアメリカを代表する画家ジョージア・オキーフ(GeorgiaO'Keeffe1887-1986)の花の画集。主に1920年代に描かれた「花」の絵画100点を掲載。【人間は蝶だったのではないか】1925年にニューヨークの展覧会で初めてこの巨大な花の絵を目にした人がこう言ったそうです。見る人が驚き、立ち止まってくれるように「自分の見たままに、出来るだけ大きく描こう」と描かれた圧倒的な色彩を持った花。巨大なキャンバスに描かれた絵を出来るだけ忠実に再現するために大型の画集に仕上がっています。【オキーフと草間彌生の関係】ある日、草間彌生が長野県松本市の書店に足を運んだところ、偶然アメリカ女流画家のオキーフの絵が目が留まったようです。オキーフの絵に魅了され、刺激を受けた草間彌生はオキーフ本人に手紙を送ったようです。オキーフからも『是非アメリカに来るように…』と返事があったようです。そして、日本ではその才能を見出されなかった草間彌生はアメリカの地で少しずつ実績を積んでいったのです。【状態】経年によるヤケ、シミあり。カバーありますがヨレあります。お付けしますが、カバーなしでも色味の良い素敵なハードカバーです。年代物ですのでアンティーク品や中古品にご理解のある方のご購入をお願いします。
