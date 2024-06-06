【希少　傑作】The Philosophy of Grammar

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
OttoJespersenThePhilosophyofGrammar(OttoJespersen)ヴィンテージなので年季がはいっています。裏表紙を開いたらところに書き込みあります。中の状態は綺麗で読むのに問題はありません。Thisbookwasfirstpublishedin1924.Contents1.Livinggrammar2.Systematicgrammar3.Systematicgrammar(continued)4.Partsofspeech5.Substantiveandadjectives6.Partsofspeech(concluded)7.Thethreeranks8.Junctionandnexus9.Variouskindsofnexus10.Nexus-substantives.Finalwordsonnexus11.Subjectandpredicate12.Object.Activeandpassive13.Case14.Number15.Number(concluded)16.Person17.SexandGender18.Comparison19.Timeandtense20.Timeandtense(concluded21.Directandindirectspeech22.Classificationofutterances23.Moods24.Negation25.Conclusion言語研究生成文法MacCawleyコペンハーゲン
