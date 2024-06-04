Picture Industry by Walead Beshty

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
PictureIndustry:AProvisionalHistoryoftheTechnicalImage,1844-2018byWaleadBeshty新品同様の美品です。１〜２日以内での発送。【お取引で心がけていることとお願い】☆購入前確認はとくに不要です。即決購入OK！ メルカリのルールに基づきまして、ご購入はコメント順ではなく、早い者順とさせていただきます。☆らくらくメルカリ便、ユーメール便にて水濡れ防止で丁寧な梱包、また１〜２日内での発送を心がけております。☆発送は匿名です。☆喫煙者、ペットはおりません。☆ご購入につきましては、写真にてご判断いただき、ご理解していただいた上での購入をお願いいたします。中古品、自己保管のため、神経質な方はご遠慮ください。☆できる限りスムーズな対応を心がけておりますのでどうぞよろしくお願いいたします。#WaleadBeshty#Walead_Beshty
