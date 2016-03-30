- ホーム
- Red Bull transforming plane レッドブル 飛行機 模型
RedBullAirRacetransformingplaneです。レッドブル缶から飛行機に変形（トランスフォーム）します。暗室で保管していましたのと、ビニール袋に入ったままの新品未使用、未開封品です。生産終了品で、既に絶版です。【絶版】RedBullAirRacetransformingplane定価 ¥10,000+tax本商品は日本で初開催されたレッドブル・エアレースを契機に出資社であるグッドスマイルカンパニーがプロデュースした日本初のレッドブル全世界オフィシャルアイテムです。この状態ではもう出て来ないと思われますので、お早めにどうぞ。#レッドブル#エナジードリンク#レース#エアレース#redbull#飛行機#模型
